Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.11. 1,120,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,053,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $108,860.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,177,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,254,373.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,675,040.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $108,860.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,177,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,254,373.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,682 shares of company stock worth $2,083,123. Company insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $90,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

