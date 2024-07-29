Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 7/24/2024 – Fortress Biotech was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 7/19/2024 – Fortress Biotech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.
  • 7/16/2024 – Fortress Biotech was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 7/8/2024 – Fortress Biotech was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 6/29/2024 – Fortress Biotech was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 6/20/2024 – Fortress Biotech had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
  • 6/20/2024 – Fortress Biotech was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 6/12/2024 – Fortress Biotech was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 6/3/2024 – Fortress Biotech was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Fortress Biotech Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FBIO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 78,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,378. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.74. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortress Biotech

In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,893,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,004.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $953,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,893,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,004.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 40,500 shares of company stock worth $128,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

