Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/24/2024 – Fortress Biotech was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/19/2024 – Fortress Biotech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Fortress Biotech was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/8/2024 – Fortress Biotech was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/29/2024 – Fortress Biotech was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/20/2024 – Fortress Biotech had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

6/20/2024 – Fortress Biotech was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/12/2024 – Fortress Biotech was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/3/2024 – Fortress Biotech was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Fortress Biotech Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FBIO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 78,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,378. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.74. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Get Fortress Biotech Inc alerts:

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortress Biotech

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,893,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,004.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $953,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,893,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,004.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 40,500 shares of company stock worth $128,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.