Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,931,000 after acquiring an additional 227,621 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,514,000 after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,526,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,221,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,083,000 after purchasing an additional 771,313 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on O. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.2 %

O traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,138,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,153. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.