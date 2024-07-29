Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the June 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rare Element Resources Stock Performance

REEMF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 36,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,506. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23. Rare Element Resources has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.88.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMFGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd.

