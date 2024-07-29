Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RRC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.30.

Shares of RRC opened at $31.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles G. Griffie purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,646 shares in the company, valued at $160,983.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G. Griffie purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,983.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,129 shares of company stock worth $6,775,926. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 21.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

