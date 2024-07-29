Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Short Interest Down 27.5% in July

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,600 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 741,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,376.0 days.

Ramsay Health Care Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RMSYF remained flat at $34.33 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93. Ramsay Health Care has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

