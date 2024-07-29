Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Short Interest Down 27.5% in July

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,600 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 741,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,376.0 days.
Ramsay Health Care Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RMSYF remained flat at $34.33 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93. Ramsay Health Care has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $38.00.
Ramsay Health Care Company Profile
