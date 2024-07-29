Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 78.14%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Rambus updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Rambus Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Rambus stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.83. 2,175,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,031. Rambus has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average is $60.14.

Get Rambus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $307,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,432.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RMBS

About Rambus

(Get Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.