QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Shares Down 6.2%

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.20 ($0.05). Approximately 407,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 125,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.48 ($0.06).
QUIZ Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £5.59 million, a P/E ratio of -469.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.48.
QUIZ Company Profile
QUIZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides occasion and dressy casual wear for women under the QUIZ brand name in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers clothes, footwear, and accessories primarily for 16 to 35-year-old females. The company operates through standalone stores, concessions, franchises, and wholesale, as well as online stores.
