QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Major Shareholder Sells $8,368,106.04 in Stock

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 214,732 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $8,368,106.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,113,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,105,168.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 135,241 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $4,775,359.71.

On Friday, July 19th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 65,636 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $2,239,500.32.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 69,637 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $2,424,063.97.

On Monday, July 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 93,187 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $2,954,027.90.

On Friday, July 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 57,253 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,852,134.55.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $733,895.10.

On Monday, July 8th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 59,973 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $1,822,579.47.

On Friday, July 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 50,739 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,580,519.85.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 52,724 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $1,627,589.88.

On Monday, July 1st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,110 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $2,612,553.10.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Shares of QDEL opened at $38.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average is $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.07. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 907.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho during the first quarter worth $117,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

