Quantum 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $79.11 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. In the last week, Quantum has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $79.11 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

