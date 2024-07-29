Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Down 8.9%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.17 and last traded at $14.17. 102,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 390,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Quanterix from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanterix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $556.06 million, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.72 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 28.82%. Equities analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Quanterix by 779.9% during the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 692,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after buying an additional 614,012 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Quanterix by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,757,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,398,000 after buying an additional 326,876 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth $7,879,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quanterix by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 471,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth $3,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

