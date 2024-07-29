Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Quad/Graphics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $654.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.30 million. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. On average, analysts expect Quad/Graphics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quad/Graphics stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. Quad/Graphics has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is -16.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Quad/Graphics from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Quad/Graphics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

