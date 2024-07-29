QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Receives Outperform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $70.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s current price.

QCR Stock Performance

Shares of QCRH stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.29. The stock had a trading volume of 13,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,608. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average is $58.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.96. QCR has a 1-year low of $45.83 and a 1-year high of $76.97.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $150.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.20 million. QCR had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 19.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QCR will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QCR

QCR Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QCR during the first quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in QCR during the first quarter worth $116,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in QCR during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

