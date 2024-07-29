pzETH (PZETH) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

pzETH (PZETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 29th. In the last week, pzETH has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. pzETH has a market cap of $66.54 million and $555,188.18 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pzETH token can currently be purchased for $3,945.06 or 0.05696517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

pzETH Profile

pzETH was first traded on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 35,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official website is www.renzoprotocol.com. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol.

Buying and Selling pzETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 35,984.82653296. The last known price of pzETH is 3,926.86937513 USD and is up 4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $714,525.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pzETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pzETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

