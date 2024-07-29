PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $22.51

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.51, but opened at $23.35. PureTech Health shares last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 602 shares trading hands.

PureTech Health Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.22.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.