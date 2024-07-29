Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,075,681,000 after buying an additional 217,487 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,794,000 after buying an additional 219,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $821,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,161,000 after buying an additional 216,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,074,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,758,000 after purchasing an additional 93,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Barclays reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.55.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $302.80. The company had a trading volume of 457,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,756. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $314.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.42.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

