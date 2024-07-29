Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 573,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,921 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $10,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,864,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,590,896. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPE. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,995.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,141 shares of company stock worth $2,850,108. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

