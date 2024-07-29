Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 9,228 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,228 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $10,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 595.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 102,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $8,464,901.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at $17,444,232.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 714,232 shares of company stock worth $55,423,126 in the last three months. 12.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE NET traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.41. 1,537,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,552,224. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.35. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

