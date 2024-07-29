Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 900 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $27,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 232,194.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,963,000 after purchasing an additional 731,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,350,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 106.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,552,000 after purchasing an additional 60,852 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

Shares of AZO traded down $16.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,073.76. The stock had a trading volume of 63,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,208. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,877.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2,911.71. The company has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $34.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

