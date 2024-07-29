Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 8,043 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,043 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,012,272,000 after acquiring an additional 624,977 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,143,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,949,000 after buying an additional 25,887 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,476,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in American Water Works by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,397,000 after buying an additional 1,633,389 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in American Water Works by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,232,000 after buying an additional 86,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.36. 746,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,947. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.02.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

