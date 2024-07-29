Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 591 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of DTE Energy worth $12,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.15. 532,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,673. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

