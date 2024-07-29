Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 52,731 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,731 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Element Solutions worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,684,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,390,000 after acquiring an additional 188,350 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 273,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 24,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE ESI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.92. 1,662,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,763. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.51. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Stories

