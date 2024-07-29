Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 4,636 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of Agree Realty worth $10,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 267.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.07. 1,043,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,993. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $69.24.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.51). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.47%.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ADC shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

