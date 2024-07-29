Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 417 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $13,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 73.7% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 157.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $211.93. 171,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,492. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.99 and a 52 week high of $214.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BR

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.