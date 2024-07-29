Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 29,867 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,867 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $21,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $5,005,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 415,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,891,000 after purchasing an additional 88,274 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,578. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.88.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

