Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,719 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Roper Technologies worth $30,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $674.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.33.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROP traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $547.75. 182,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,540. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $474.46 and a 12 month high of $579.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $553.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

