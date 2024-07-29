Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 25,819 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,819 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $25,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. BOKF NA grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,470,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,328,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,561. The company has a market capitalization of $105.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $120.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

