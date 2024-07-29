Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 18,217 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,217 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $37,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 594,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,331,000 after purchasing an additional 158,459 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $8,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.85. The company had a trading volume of 816,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,894. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.14%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

