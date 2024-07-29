Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 17,146 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,146 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $13,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $77.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,398,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,153. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.70. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $77.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

