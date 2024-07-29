Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48,129 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PayPal were worth $34,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC now owns 108,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in PayPal by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 277,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,572,000 after purchasing an additional 46,212 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PayPal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,653,000 after purchasing an additional 23,991 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $58.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,084,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,319,856. The company has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.26.

Get Our Latest Report on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.