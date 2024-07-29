Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 1,850.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HUBB traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $366.89. The stock had a trading volume of 513,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.34. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $248.37 and a 12-month high of $429.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.