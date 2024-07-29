Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,852 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,683 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in FedEx were worth $35,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 in the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $299.60. 557,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.52. The company has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

