Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $27,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Motco grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MSI traded up $1.98 on Monday, reaching $395.69. 218,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $380.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $399.62.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.