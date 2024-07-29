Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,344 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $8,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,139,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,749 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,340,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 445.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 512,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,191,000 after purchasing an additional 418,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,723.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,129,000 after purchasing an additional 413,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:LYV traded up $1.83 on Monday, reaching $95.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,487. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.