Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $28.90 Million Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of Sun Communities worth $28,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,594,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 304,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,654,000 after purchasing an additional 33,382 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 673,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,975,000 after purchasing an additional 33,795 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 301,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,241,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,171,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,259,000 after purchasing an additional 96,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.40.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.06. 254,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,804. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 108.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $137.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 324.14%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

