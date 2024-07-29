Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $22.56 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Humana worth $22,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.60.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE:HUM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $392.71. The company had a trading volume of 951,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,536. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $365.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.02. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.