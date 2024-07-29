Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $12.14 Million Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,313 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $12,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 7,749.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 82,301 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 456,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after buying an additional 35,362 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ON stock traded up $8.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.27. 22,173,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,881,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.16.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

