Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $11,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 3.4% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in Raymond James by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 3.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.89.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $91.67 and a 1-year high of $131.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

