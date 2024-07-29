Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $13,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,319.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,503,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,503,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $21,888,518 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE:FICO traded down $17.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,588.72. The stock had a trading volume of 196,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,334. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,456.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,321.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $810.26 and a one year high of $1,658.03.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

