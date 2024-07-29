Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $9,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,811,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,224.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,080,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,165,000 after purchasing an additional 521,456 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,699,000 after purchasing an additional 361,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 327,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,632,000 after acquiring an additional 264,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTWO. Bank of America upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.96.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,102. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.99.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

