Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Exponent were worth $21,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 866.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday.

Exponent Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.36. 113,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.42. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $108.00.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $132.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.83 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $570,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $570,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $657,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,444,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,995 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

