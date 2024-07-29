Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,855,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913,933 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,721,000 after acquiring an additional 494,460 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,409,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after buying an additional 403,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,337,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTIS traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $93.21. The stock had a trading volume of 752,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.19 and a 200 day moving average of $95.13. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Melius initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

