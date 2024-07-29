Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 8,079 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ceeto Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Newmont by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,907,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,872,000 after acquiring an additional 313,736 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 322.7% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 33,068 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 95.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 46,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $46.99. 3,457,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,265,471. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.78. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $48.97.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

