Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 7,579 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,477 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,579 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 664.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,400,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $203,501,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $120,746,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 102.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,284,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,366,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,979,000 after purchasing an additional 944,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,913 shares of company stock worth $5,608,349. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $57.62. 2,668,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,745,773. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $78.58. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.86.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

