Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 4,067 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619 over the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.50. 4,173,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,039,654. The stock has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.72. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

