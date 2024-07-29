Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,568 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Snowflake by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE SNOW traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $129.67. 1,488,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,431,340. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.63. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.60 and a 52-week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $2,001,149.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 354,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,571,598.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,460 shares of company stock worth $66,963,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

