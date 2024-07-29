Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,054 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.05% of Nasdaq worth $18,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $4,166,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,981 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $239,347,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,878,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,609,000 after buying an additional 602,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Nasdaq by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,625,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,644,000 after buying an additional 127,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,357,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,232. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.81. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

