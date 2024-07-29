Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,920 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.76% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $17,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMN. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.09. 330,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,351. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.13. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $108.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average is $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

