Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 123 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MLM traded up $9.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $574.90. The stock had a trading volume of 294,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,084. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $555.38 and its 200 day moving average is $565.07. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $389.90 and a twelve month high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.91.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

