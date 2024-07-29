Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 6,528.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,552,000 after acquiring an additional 381,808 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Moderna by 477.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,091,000 after acquiring an additional 399,843 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $1,358,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $664,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.88.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $105,280.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $105,280.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $930,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.80, for a total value of $1,767,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,239,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,755,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,239 shares of company stock valued at $55,428,337 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.08. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. Moderna’s revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

